Certain Calgary recreational facilities will be re-opening with limited bookings and restrictions on some activities.

The openings comeafter the provincial government lowered restrictions on recreational activities last Saturday.

Ice sheets will re-open Feb. 11 with swimming pools opening on Feb. 22.

Six ice sheets and four swimming pools will open for public use, including:

Max Bell Centre (Ken Bracko and Arena #2)

Father David Bauer and Norma Bush arenas

Southland Leisure Centre (Ed Whalen and Joe Kryzcka arenas)

Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre

Canyon Meadows Aquatic & Fitness Centre

Killarney Aquatic & Recreation Centre

Sir Winston Churchill Aquatic & Recreation Centre

Other amenities in these locations, including leisure and weight rooms, will not be open to the public.

Swimming pools will have a later opening date due to re-staffing, as Calgary Recreation is operating with 10 per cent of their usual staff numbers.

Bookings for one-on-one training are available, but bookings for games, league play or group exercise will not be accepted.

Minor sport lessons, practices and conditioning activities are permitted with a maximum of 10 participants, including coaches and trainers.

In a statement, the city said they are excited to bring sporting activities back to their facilities.

"Calgary Recreation has been in touch with Hockey Calgary as well as many other sport organizations since the announcement this past weekend," said Jarret Hoebers, regional manager for Calgary recreation.

Public skating and swimming, as well as group fitness activities, are not permitted under the provincial government's phase one re-opening, but are included in later phases.

The city decided to re-open these facilities in adherence to provincial COVID-19 restrictions, as well as an anticipated demand from customers.

Bookings for the ice arenas are available on the city's website. Inquiries about pool access can be emailed to facilitybooking@calgary.ca.