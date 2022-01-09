Some Calgary Transit stations closed after hours to the public to help the homeless

The extreme cold weather has broken in the city of Calgary, but officials say plans are in the works to help the homeless whenever the next cold snap hits.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek, along with representatives from a number of homeless, held a news conference on Sunday to remind Calgarians they remain committed to helping vulnerable populations in the city.

Bouts of extreme cold weather, like what the city experienced for approximately two week, emphasize that need for support.

"Particularly in the cold weather, we are seeing many unhoused Calgarians facing challenges that are then compounded by crises and trauma that require a lot of collaboration between service providers," Gondek said.

"There is a gap that needs to be addressed before people can gain access to the programs that are designed for them and ultimately be respectfully housed."

One of the particular issues that was mentioned was the increased number of people sheltering overnight inside many Calgary Transit stations.

Officials say approximately 170 people had been going into the stations each night during the cold snap but, unfortunately, those areas are not appropriate places to stay because of a variety of issues.

"These stations are not designed to be used as shelter as they are not equipped with even the most basic of amenities such as washrooms, nor are they heated throughout the night," the city said in a statement.

As a result of the issue, Calgary Transit says it will close certain stations to the public starting at 10 p.m. and the commencement of service the next day.

The stations included in this new initiative are Southland, Heritage and Anderson.

On top of that, support workers and Calgary Transit officers will conduct visits of affected CTrain stations to provide outreach to any vulnerable persons taking shelter there. They will also be provided transportation to any shelter the city operates, should they decide to.

Organizations that help the homeless also say that it takes work from everyone involved to ensure those that need support get it quickly and efficiently.

"Homelessness presents a dynamic and complex challenge for our community," said Matthew Nomura, vice-president of the Calgary Homeless Foundation. "There is no one answer to address it. It takes grassroots outreach, service providers, shelters and all levels of government coming together."

The city is also lacking housing opportunities, so groups are pushing for more affordable options for Calgarians in need so they don't need to resort to dangerous living situations, especially when extreme cold temperatures are factored in.

"Encampments are born out of the need for housing that is not being met," said Sandra Clarkson, executive director of the Drop-In Centre, in reference to the homeless camps on Dermot Baldwin Way.

Calgarians who encounter people who appear to be in distress can call/text/chat 211 or visit www.ab.211.ca 24 hours a day. If you see someone who needs help you can call the DOAP (Downtown Outreach Addiction Partnership) Team at 403-998-7388. If someone is in serious distress or non-responsive, call 911.