Some Cape Breton University students call for enrollment cap amid housing crisis

A fire that claimed the life of an international student at Cape Breton University has ramped up demands for housing in the Sydney, N.S., area for those studying in the city.

“The reason is because in Sydney, it’s a mess for international students who are flying in because they can’t find accommodations,” said international student Ridvikh Kodali.

A student from India died Saturday in a fire at a duplex on Park Street. He was one of seven people sharing the home.

The school’s student union has asked for a cap on enrollment until more housing is available.

Particularly with the university confirming anywhere from 350 to 1,000 new international students expected for the coming winter semester.

"There is already not enough housing and jobs for the 3,000 already here in September, and there are 1,000 more coming in January,” said international student Vrinda Khatore. “Where are they going to stay?”

Amanda McDougall, mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, says the city was just approved for rapid housing initiative funding through the Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation.

"Especially after working in the immigration research field for so long, saying 'We need our population to grow, we need our population to grow.' What we need to do right now is manage growth,” said McDougall.

The university says it's working with the municipality towards more housing options around town.

"Certainly, we're not seeing the lack of housing in terms of the on-campus availability,” said Gordon MacInnis, vice president of finance and operations at Cape Breton University.

When asked about the calls for an enrollment cap, he said regulating student numbers is part of the plan going forward.

"Next year, we will see a managed decline in the numbers in the post-baccalaureate program back to a level that we think is sustainable into the future,” said MacInnis.

The university says one thing that should help housing is $5 million in provincial money approved this week for a major housing project proposed for the former Tartan Downs race track.