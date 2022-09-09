Some changes you may notice as the Commonwealth transitions from queen to king

We see her face in legislatures and courtrooms across Canada, and hear “God Save the Queen” during times of ceremony.

There are stamps, passports, currency and ships that bare her image and name.

In so many ways, Queen Elizabeth II has not only been a constant, but a regular in everyday Canadian life. So, this current time of mourning is also a period of serious change.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs admits he doesn’t know all the procedures and processes that need to take place, with the declaration of King Charles III. After all, it’s been 70 years since it last happened.

“I think what it does, in many ways, you start to think, okay, do things change? What changes? And what will be the next steps,” said Higgs.

But some changes have already happened.

Chief Justice Tracey DeWare made a statement formally declaring that the Court of Queen’s Bench will now be known as the Court of King’s Bench of New Brunswick.

“All court orders and directives issued by The Court of Queen’s Bench remain in full force and effect,” the Chief Justice said. “The changing of the name of the court following Her Majesty’s passing has no impact on the operations of the court nor the orders and directives issued by the court.”

None of the courts in Nova Scotia have “Queen” in their title, so the change won’t be required there. A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Courts said Queen Elizabeth II is still referenced during the opening and closing of some proceedings so that practice will be updated.

Every province will be holding accession proclamation ceremonies on Saturday to commemorate and celebrate the accession of a new sovereign.

Provincial legislatures are expected to be suspended for a period of time. New Brunswick’s doesn’t sit again until early October.

Higgs says portraits will be replaced within the legislature with the King’s image, but said there isn’t a rush and those moves will be made over time.

The Royal Canadian Mint said in a statement to ctvnews.ca that there will be no disruption in the supply of coins and bank notes that bare Queen Elizabeth II’s image. Eventually, a new design with King Charles III will be issued, but at the direction of the Government of Canada.