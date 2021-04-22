Some charges withdrawn in St. Mike's high school sex assault case

Some charges against a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto have been withdrawn.

The accused teen had pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

The charges were laid in connection with two incidents that occurred in a locker room at St. Michael's College School in the fall of 2018.

The defence argued there was not enough evidence for a conviction of the accused in an incident that occurred on Oct. 18, 2018.

The judge says the Crown's evidence against the accused in that incident was speculation.

Three charges related to the October 2018 incident -- one count each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon -- have been withdrawn.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2021.