Some Circle Drive lanes closed Tuesday for SaskPower work
Web Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Jonathan Charlton
Saskatoon drivers will have to navigate some lane closures on Circle Drive on Tuesday.
SaskPower is upgrading transmission lines on Circle Drive between Preston Avenue and 108th Street starting at 9 a.m., according to a city news release.
The moving project restrictions on Circle Drive at the Train Bridge include:
- Phase 1: Circle Drive northbound curb lanes will be closed early morning
- Phase 2: Circle Drive northbound and southbound median lanes will be closed mid-morning to mid-afternoon
- Phase 3: Circle Drive southbound curb lanes will be closed in the afternoon
Access to and from Circle Drive to Attridge Drive will be maintained for the duration of the project.
Detours will be in place guiding drivers around the work zone and will be required to slow down to 60km/h.
The project is expected to take six hours to complete.
Saskatoon Transit may be affected by the detours.
-
Calls for audit following independent report over work being done at intersections by Public WorksWinnipeg city councillors want to know if taxpayer money has been wasted on unnecessary infrastructure changes at Winnipeg intersections after an independent researcher went public with their findings.
-
Suspect brandished handgun during Kitchener road rage incident: policeWaterloo regional police are investigating a Monday afternoon road rage incident in which they say a car passenger reportedly brandished a handgun at the driver of another vehicle.
-
Calgary Ukrainian community fears for friends and family as Russian invasion loomsAt her home in northwest Calgary, Oxana Dawid flips the channels, monitoring events unfolding in Ukraine.
-
'It's too boring sitting at home': Calgarians make most of frigid Family DayA dump of snow and wind chill dipping into the minus 30s doesn't appeal to many, but the conditions didn't keep all Calgarians cooped up this Family Day.
-
Arizona Coyotes trade Carter Hutton to Maple LeafsThe Toronto Maple Leafs have picked up netminder Carter Hutton from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for future considerations.
-
Timmins rolls out the red carpet for film crew shooting werewolf movieThe Archie Dillon Sportsplex in Timmins was a movie set on Family Day. A crew of about 40 people set up in bitterly cold weather to shoot outdoor scenes for a movie about a werewolf.
-
Maritimers head outside to enjoy a holiday MondayWhether you observe Heritage Day, Family Day, or Islander Day, most Maritimers enjoyed a holiday Monday.
-
Alberta cannabis retailers ready to roll with online salesOnline cannabis sales in Alberta are set to change next month with the only current legal seller closing down.
-
Victim pulled toward vehicle in sexual assault at Metro Vancouver parkPolice are looking for a suspect after it was reported that a victim was pulled toward a vehicle at a Metro Vancouver park.