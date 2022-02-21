Some Circle Drive lanes closed Tuesday for SaskPower work

Saskatoon drivers will have to navigate some lane closures on Circle Drive on Tuesday.

SaskPower is upgrading transmission lines on Circle Drive between Preston Avenue and 108th Street starting at 9 a.m., according to a city news release.

The moving project restrictions on Circle Drive at the Train Bridge include:

Phase 1: Circle Drive northbound curb lanes will be closed early morning

Phase 2: Circle Drive northbound and southbound median lanes will be closed mid-morning to mid-afternoon

Phase 3: Circle Drive southbound curb lanes will be closed in the afternoon

Access to and from Circle Drive to Attridge Drive will be maintained for the duration of the project.

Detours will be in place guiding drivers around the work zone and will be required to slow down to 60km/h.

The project is expected to take six hours to complete.

Saskatoon Transit may be affected by the detours.