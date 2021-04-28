Some City of Saskatoon services back online following network error

The City of Saskatoon has restored some online services to its website, but some services are still down and will be brought back online in the next few days.

Services such as electronic and in-person payments and account balance inquiries may see intermittent disruptions, the City said in a news release.

City facilities continue to experience service disruptions to booking services, electronic payments and billing. Affected facilities are not limited to City Hall, Transit Customer Service, Wildwood and Silverwood Golf courses and Gordie Howe Campground.

Yesterday the City said an error association with network communications impacted some online services. It is working to get affected services back online as soon as possible.

