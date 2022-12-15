Some CK buses cancelled, special weather statement for Windsor-Essex

A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Elgin County, while the rest of southern Ontario is under a freezing rain warning.

Locally, Environment Canada predicts strong wind gusts in the morning, with the highest expected to be near the shores of Lake Erie.

There are no bus cancellations in Windsor-Essex, however Chatham-Kent is reporting school buses in Zones 1-4 are cancelled Thursday due to inclement weather and road conditions. School buses in all other zones are running as normal.

OPP are reporting all lanes of Manning Road closed between Amy Croft Drive and Lanoue Street in Tecumseh.

Thursday: Periods of rain ending near noon then cloudy with 30 per cent chance of drizzle. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 near noon. High plus 5 with temperature falling to plus 3 this afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of drizzle this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness. 30 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.