Some councillors looking to toss 'bag tag' proposal for Ottawa garbage in the dump

Some Ottawa councillors are looking to trash the idea of a 'bag tag' system for garbage collection, as the city looks to increase waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.

Sources tell CTV News Ottawa that a compromise motion will be introduced at Wednesday's council meeting to impose a three-item limit on households for garbage collection every two weeks, instead of a 'bag tag' system.

Coun. Riley Brockington tells Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work the three bag cap proposal is similar to a motion he presented to the environment and climate change committee last week. That motion was defeated by an 8-2 vote.

"I want to see the maximum number of bags you can put out reduced and I do not support bag tags," Brockington said on Newstalk 580 CFRA.

"As much as I want less waste to be created, as much as I want the three major diversion programs to be fully utilized, I've never supported a 'bag tag' program."

Brockington says the "challenge" for council is neither the 'bag tag' supporters or opponents can get the support to pass their plan.

Council will debate the future of waste collection in Ottawa during Wednesday's meeting, after the environment and climate change failed to reach consensus on a new curbside waste diversion strategy.

Staff recommended the city of Ottawa implement a "partial-pay-as-you-throw" system for garbage collection, requiring all garbage items placed at the curb to have a tag. Residents would receive 55 tags for the full year, with additional tags costing $3.

Coun. Marty Carr introduced a motion, supported by Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, to allow residents to place two items at the curb every two weeks with no tag, with additional items requiring a tag at a cost of $3 each. Under the proposal, homeowners would receive 15 free tags to help ease the transition.

Both proposals lost in a tie 5-5 vote, meaning there is no recommendation for council. A motion from Coun. David Brown to implement a four-bag limit for garbage, with no 'bag tags', also failed in a 5-5 vote.

As work continues behind the scenes at Ottawa City Hall to find a compromise on garbage collection, sources say there is a support for a three-item limit on garbage collection, and councillors believe they have the votes to pass it.

Ottawa currently has a six item limit for garbage collection.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with guest host Graham Richardson, Coun. Allan Hubley said he does not support a 'bag tag' system.

"There's a lot of discussion about the limit, whether it's two bag, three bag or four bag – so three would be the natural compromise," Hubley said Monday morning.

"There's two very distinct groups amongst council on the tags. I think this is a penalty on residents and I will not support any notion of tags for residents. The punishment should go to council because we didn't solve this in the previous terms, so we've got to roll up our sleeves and get it done now."

Hubley says the proposed 'bag tag' policy, with a $3 charge for additional tags, is a "penalty" on residents and on larger families.

"We've got to figure out how do we accommodate larger families," Hubley said.

"The big issue, the one that's not getting discussed in any of this because we're doing bag tag before about we talk about waste as a whole problem, is the multi-residential units. There's no recycling or composting or anything going on and that’s a huge segment of the waste that’s being produced for the landfill."

City staff say 74 per cent of households put out two garbage items or less two weeks, while 85 per cent of households put out three items or less.

Both Hubley and Brockington say it's unclear how enforcement of a three-bag limit will be handled by city staff.

"If we put it back on the collectors to police this thing, you're going to ruin the service that we have now," Hubley said.

"I'm not in favour of having a large garbage police force here."

Several councillors say talks continue at Ottawa City Hall about the future of garbage collection.

Coun. Jeff Leiper said in his weekly newsletter that he wouldn't bet on the outcome.

"Work has been going on behind the scenes to salvage a compromise acceptable to a majority of councillors that would still see efforts undertaken to reduce the amount of compostable and recyclable waste being thrown out by some residents and we'll see how the debate transpires," Leiper said.