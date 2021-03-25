Some COVID-19 rule-breakers will now face higher fines in B.C.

Members of the public caught breaking one of B.C.'s COVID-19 rules will now face fines more than two times higher.

The province announced the update in a news release Thursday morning.

"Effective immediately," the ministry of public safety said, the fine for promoting or attending a non-compliant gathering is now $575.

Previously, those ticketed for breaking the rule around social gatherings in B.C. were fined just $230.

"Over the last several months, it's become clear that for some, the risk of a $230 violation ticket isn't enough to deter attendance at events that violate the (provincial health officer's) order," Minister Mike Farnworth said in a statement.

"I am disappointed that a small minority of British Columbians continue to put their health and the health of others at risk by attending unsafe gatherings. This selfish behaviour needs to stop, and police and provincial enforcement authorities will be able to issue these new fines immediately."

Indoor gatherings with people outside one's household are currently prohibited in B.C., with a few exceptions including for those who live alone.

Outdoor gatherings are allowed, as long as there are 10 or fewer people in attendance.

While those who attend or promote prohibited gatherings will have to pay much more, the fine for organizers and hosts remains the same, at $2,300, the province said Wednesday.

Other $230 fines have not been changed. Tickets for this amount will still be given out for a "range of COVID-19 measures" including violations of the province's mask mandate, the ministry said.

Masks are required in all indoor public spaces in B.C.

The temporary measures are enforceable in the province while it remains in a state of emergency. The state was first declared more than a year ago when cases of the novel coronavirus started to spike.