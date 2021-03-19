Some Ottawa residents who have COVID-19 vaccination appointments booked for early next week will have their appointments rescheduled after an error with Ontario's online booking system caused double-bookings.

In a statement released Friday evening, the city said a data-entry error with Ontario's online booking portal caused a double-booking for appointments.

Some residents who have COVID-19 vaccinations booked through the province's system for the March 23 to 25 period will have those appointments re-booked.

Vaccination appointments at community clinics, mostly at Eva James Memorial Community Centre in Kanata and Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA in Orleans, were double-booked due to a data-entry error.

In a memo to council Friday night, staff said approximately 3,116 excess appointments were booked at the Eva James Memorial Community Centre and the Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA. The city notes more than 17,500 appointments booked through the provincial system for Ottawa this week are unaffected.

The Ontario government is rebooking the appointments.

If your appointment is affected, you will receive a call to re-schedule or an email from the Ministry of Health advising you to call the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900 to reschedule your appointment.

The city of Ottawa is adding a temporary vaccination clinic at the François Dupuis Recreation Centre and is expanding the Nepean Sportsplex clinic to ensure everyone booked gets vaccinated.

The city says if you are not contacted by the province, show up for your appointment as scheduled.

Vaccinations at Ottawa’s four community clinics will proceed as planned.