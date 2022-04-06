Some Easter-themed Kinder chocolate recalled over possible salmonella contamination
Some Kinder chocolate products are being recalled across Canada over a possible salmonella contamination.
Ferrero Canada Ltd., the company behind the Kinder Egg products, issued the recall of some of its Easter-themed chocolates on Wednesday, according to the federal government's website.
The affected products include the Kinder Mini Eggs, the Kinder Mix Egg Hunt Kit, the Kinder Mix 7 Easter treats, three kinds of the Kinder Surprises, the Happy Moments Kinder Confections Assortment, and the Kinder Schoko-Bons.
A full list of the products including the specific sizes and best before dates affected can be found on the Government of Canada's website.
According to the recall, affected products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Some of the short-term symptoms of salmonella include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Salmonella can also cause long-term issues for young children, pregnant people, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.
If you believe you have consumed one of the affected products, contact a medical professional.
