Some elective procedures will be postponed in Manitoba starting Monday

Due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, some scheduled elective procedures will be postponed beginning on Monday, Dec. 20.

In a statement from Shared Health sent on Sunday, it said these procedures are being postponed to ensure emergent, urgent and cancer surgical cases are prioritized for the available slates and staffing.

Shared Health said the prioritization will affect inpatient surgeries across Winnipeg’s acute care surgical sites, including Health Sciences Centre (HSC) Winnipeg, St. Boniface Hospital and Grace Hospital. It notes that these facilities are not reducing their surgical capacity, but rather prioritizing the most urgent cases.

“Patients in hospital who require either emergent or urgent surgery between now and Dec. 25 at these three sites will have their cases prioritized, with scheduling priority based on clinical indications and the assessment of the care team,” the statement said.

“Those awaiting urgent surgery at home are also having their cases reviewed and may see a change to their scheduled surgery date or location as every effort is made to expedite their care. Provincial surgical and anesthesia leadership are overseeing the case prioritization process.”

Patients scheduled for elective procedures at HSC’s, St. Boniface Hospital’s or Grace Hospital’s acute care surgical sites, or at Victoria Hospital, Concordia Hospital or the Pan Am Clinic will be contacted by their care team if their procedure is postponed or if its location has been changed. According to Shared Health, about 10 to 15 patients will be impacted by these changes each day.

Patients scheduled for surgeries at Misericordia Health Centre will no be impacted by these moves.

“These changes do not impact staff working at the affected sites,” Shared Health said.

“There is not, at present, a plan to reduce surgical capacity beyond the normal scheduled holiday reductions. Clinical and system leaders will continue to assess and review capacity levels as the anticipated Omicron surge evolves.”