Some flights from YVR to Mexico cancelled due to gang violence

Several flights from Canada to western Mexico were cancelled Friday as violent gang crime shut down local airports.

Global Affairs Canada is warning Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to various regions in Mexico due to high levels of violence and organized crime.

Those who are already in the country are being advised to limit their movements and shelter in place.

The impact was felt at Vancouver International Airport Friday morning.

An 8:50 a.m. WestJet flight to Mazatlán was cancelled and one with Sunwing was significantly delayed as the airport there remained closed.

Arlene from North Vancouver and Deborah from Sechelt were supposed to be on the cancelled flight.

They are disappointed that their plans to spend a few months in Mazatlán have been derailed, but still plan on going there.

“I just know the country and I know the people and I don't have a problem. We go there every year, so the cartel is just part of life down there,” said Deborah.

She says she’s typically inside her rental condo there by 8 p.m. and has no fears for her safety.

“We're not about to go get ourselves shot. So in the area that we stay in, it is safe. It’s not crawling with cartel members or anything,” said Arlene.

It appears Canadians coming from other parts of Mexico have not been impacted yet, though they are aware of what’s going on.

Kim Peterson and Antonio Garcia from Langley arrived from Mexico City Friday morning and said they had no issues on their trip, but they do stick to safer regions.

“It depends on where you’re going you know? Because coming from Mérida, Mérida has very safe security so you will be fine there,” Garcia said.

Canadian tourists were trapped inside a Mexican hotel Thursday after the buses scheduled to take them to the airport were torched.

The violence started after security forces captured alleged drug trafficker Ovidio Guzman, who is a son of former cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

The Canadian Government says the violence is particularly fierce in Culiacan, Mazatlan, Los Mochis and Guasave.

Canadian officials say cars have been torched, guns have been fired, and there was a threat to essential infrastructure, including airports.

The violence comes just days before a President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was scheduled to host Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden at a summit in Mexico City.

Canadians in need of emergency consular assistance were being told to contact Global Affairs Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Centre by calling 001-800-514-0129 (toll-free from Mexico only), +1 613 996 8885, by text message at +1 613-686-3658, via WhatsApp at +1 613-909-8881, via Telegram at Canada Emergency Abroad or by email at sos@international.gc.ca.

With files from the Canadian Press