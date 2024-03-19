Some flood-damaged businesses still closed as Halifax council seeks update

It's been nearly eight months since parts of Bedford, N.S., were underwater after heavy rainfall resulted in widespread flooding.

Now, the ground has dried but some businesses along the Sackville River have yet to reopen.

Caution tape hangs outside the entrance of Sunnyside Restaurant on Bedford Highway with a sign saying "closed." Just across the parking lot, CIBC is also closed due to flood damage, with the windows covered up.

A spokesperson for CIBC tells CTV News Atlantic they’re working toward reopening the branch late this summer.

On Tuesday, Halifax Regional Council passed a motion directing staff to prepare a report on the status of damage and repairs from the July 2023 floods.

"What staff will do now is go through the open work orders and just get a tally of how many work orders have been open and closed, how many repairs have been completed, and more importantly, how many are still open and needing to be done," said HRM Coun. Lisa Blackburn.

She said she is still hearing of confusion from impacted homeowners in her district, which includes the communities of Middle Sackville, Upper Sackville, Beaver Bank, and Lucasville.

"These are residents that have been bounced back and forth between HRM, Halifax Water, and nobody really seems to know exactly who is responsible for their issues," said Blackburn.

A date has not yet been set for when council can expect a status update from staff, but council did vote to also bring the province to the table when the time comes.

