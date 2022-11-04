Some fog to start the morning, above average temperatures in Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Windsor-Essex can expect sunshine and above-seasonal temperatures moving into the weekend.
According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for a sunny Friday with fog patches dissipating early in the morning.
Winds moving south at 30 km/h are expected to reach 50 km/h in the morning.
The forecaster is calling for a high of 20C. In the evening, a few clouds are expected with a low of 16C.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days:
- Saturday: Sunny with cloudiness near noon and a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22C. At night, showers and windy with a low of 12C.
- Sunday: Sunny with a high of 18C. At night, clear and a low of 5C.
- Monday: Sunny with a high of 17C. At night, clear with a low of 1C.
- Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud, high 14C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 6C.
- Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud, high 18C. At night, cloudy periods, low of 10C.
- Thursday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, high of 16C.
The average high for this time of year is 11C.
