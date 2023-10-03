Some GO trains back running after 'network-wide system failure'

Some GO trains are back running after a “network-wide system failure” brought service to a standstill on Tuesday afternoon.

The issue, which was first reported just before 1:45 p.m., initially saw all GO and UP Express trains holding at their nearest station.

But shortly after 3 p.m. limited service resumed on the UP Express, followed by select GO train lines.

In a statement issued just before 4:30 p.m., Metrolinx confirmed that it is “beginning to slowly resume service” and will prioritize getting people home from Union Station.

But it warned of “ongoing delays and cancellations” as it works to “recover rail service.”

“We are beginning to run outbound trains from Union Station about every 30 minutes. For customers travelling into Union Station tonight, service will be less frequent but should be between 30 to 60 minutes,” the statement reads.

Metrolinx said that commuters should continue to consider alternative transportation methods or travel later this evening, when crowds are expected to be diminished.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the outage is continuing.

In an earlier statement, CN said that at this point it appears as though the outage resulted from an “internet connectivity and electronic data interchange issue.”

CN said that there is “no indication of a cyber security issue” at this point, though it noted that the investigation is still in its infancy.

“GO trains, VIA trains in and out of Union station, as well as CN’s customer service portal, all of which require an internet connection to CN's servers, are currently impacted,” CN said in the statement. “CN apologizes for the issue. We are working to get all services up and running safely and efficiently.”

The outage impacted most trains using CN rails, though the railway company said that its trains as well as those belonging to EXO trains (Montreal) and Amtrak Trains weren’t impacted.

LARGE CROWDS REPORTED

At one point earlier on Tuesday large crowds were seen inside Union Station as commuters arrived at the rail hub for scheduled trains that had been cancelled.

One of those commuters told CP24 that he looked into getting an Uber home but opted to wait at the station for hours upon realizing it would cost him $650 due to surge pricing.

Another commuter said that she too considered taking an Uber but had to abort those plans after realizing that a one-way trip to Brampton would cost her $400.

“That’s a no go,” she said.

The TTC has said that it has added 10 trains on Line 1 and five trains on Line 2 in anticipation of “heavier-than-normal passenger loads.”

The TTC said that it will also be increasing service on some streetcar lines and staging extra buses at key subway stations, including Kipling, Kennedy and Dundas West.