'Some great information': Young Farmer Summit held in Yorkton

A touring summit for farmers under 40 made its final stop Wednesday, held at Yorkton’s Painted Hand Casino.

The event, put on by Farm Credit Canada (FCC), intends to give the next generations of farmers a chance to network, and hear industry speakers, according to FCC’s Jason Fiske, Manager of Content & Events.

“The industry is exciting but it’s getting more and more complex,” he said. “Everything from farm transition to good communication and how to work collectively as a team, to even some farm financials and business management.”

This is the fifth stop for the Young Farmer Summit, and the lone stop for Saskatchewan.

Tim Pattison works out of a family business, Pattison Liquid Systems in Lemberg, Sask. He told CTV News it was an awesome opportunity to meet with likeminded individuals.

“Rural Saskatchewan’s a little bit small so it’s hard to find these individuals around us, but having these events allow us to come together, share ideas, and learn some great information from the speakers here today,” Pattison said.

Speakers at the event included Dale Curd, Evan Shout, Danielle Wildfong and Emily O’Brien.