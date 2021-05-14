'Some great news': Bicycle stolen from nurse recovered by Victoria police

Victoria police say they've tracked down a bicycle that was stolen from a nurse while she was administering vaccines in the downtown core earlier this week.

The bike was swiped on Tuesday from the 700-block of Douglas Street while registered nurse Sara Wiwcharuk was giving people their COVID-19 vaccine shots at the Victoria Conference Centre.

News of the theft quickly spread on social media and many community members offered to help find the stolen bicycle.

On Friday morning, Victoria police said the bike was spotted overnight and will be returned to Wiwcharuk.

"Some great news to start your Friday," said VicPD in a social media post.

"A sharp-eyed patrol officer recovered Sara's stolen bike just before 2 a.m. this morning," said the police department.

The theft and return of the bicycle comes during National Nurse Week, which celebrates nurses and was recognized widely this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.