Some GTA school boards cancel buses due to snowy weather
At least two GTA school boards in Durham region are cancelling bus routes Tuesday due to snow accumulation last night.
A winter weather travel advisory went into effect on Monday night for Toronto and Hamilton warning of four to eight centimetres of snow.
In other areas of the province, snow squall warnings remain in place, with localized flurries of between 10 to 20 centimetres expected near Barrie. Wind gusts up to 70 kilometres an hour is forecast.
Environment Canada said Monday this kind of weather can cause reduced visibility and icy road conditions into Tuesday morning.
As of 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, only school boards in Durham region have announced bus cancellations.
While schools remain open, buses servicing the Durham District School Board in Zones 1-3 will not be running. Those in Zone 4 remain in operation.
Similar conditions exist within the Durham Catholic District School Board, with buses cancelled in Zone 1, Zone 2 and Zone 3.
The boards are urging parents to report their child’s absence if transportation is going to be an issue.
