Some Halifax residents still without water after water main break

Halifax Fire crews are preparing a mobile truck to help those along Halifax’s Herring Cove Road who still don't have access to water, after Thursday’s water main break.

“Putting in place a mobile pickup truck with water to bring into areas where we know residents may have a problem driving to,” says Deputy Chief Roy Holler.

Halifax Fire made water available at Station 60 Thursday night and Friday morning. Holler says more than 100 4-litre jugs were handed out.

Halifax Water says Thursday’s water main break has been fixed, however some residents have yet to have their water service restored.

“It was tough. My wife has an auto-immune disease, so dirty water, no water is very inconvenient. So, I had to go places and get water, so she could have coffee or tea,” says resident Bruce Byrnes.

“Not being able to take a shower or any of that stuff, wash, all the normal things you take for granted each day, it was tough.”

Herring Cove Road will remain closed between Dentith Road and Sussex Street for repairs to the roadway. A detour is in place.