Some Halifax residents still without water after water main break
Halifax Fire crews are preparing a mobile truck to help those along Halifax’s Herring Cove Road who still don't have access to water, after Thursday’s water main break.
“Putting in place a mobile pickup truck with water to bring into areas where we know residents may have a problem driving to,” says Deputy Chief Roy Holler.
Halifax Fire made water available at Station 60 Thursday night and Friday morning. Holler says more than 100 4-litre jugs were handed out.
Halifax Water says Thursday’s water main break has been fixed, however some residents have yet to have their water service restored.
“It was tough. My wife has an auto-immune disease, so dirty water, no water is very inconvenient. So, I had to go places and get water, so she could have coffee or tea,” says resident Bruce Byrnes.
“Not being able to take a shower or any of that stuff, wash, all the normal things you take for granted each day, it was tough.”
Herring Cove Road will remain closed between Dentith Road and Sussex Street for repairs to the roadway. A detour is in place.
-
Saanich residents rally for safer streetsMore than 50 Saanich residents gathered at the district’s municipal hall Friday, demanding the municipality move quickly to improve sidewalks and cycling infrastructure to keep people safe.
-
Timmins police say 'Lock It or Lose It' amidst an uptick in petty theftThe winter season typically comes with an uptick in vehicle break-ins, according to the Timmins Police Service.
-
Unvaccinated VPD officers will have to pay for own COVID-19 testsWhile the Vancouver Police Department is not mandating that officers get vaccinated against COVID-19, holdouts will have to pay for their own regular testing.
-
Coquihalla 'lifeline' between B.C. and rest of Canada to reopen in JanuaryFor the first time since the catastrophic, record-setting mid-November floods that destroyed homes and highways, both the federal and provincial transportation ministers got an on-the-ground view of the extensive damage to B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway on Friday.
-
'I’m afraid that some people won’t even bother': Restaurant owner says new system is another hurdleIt’s not the way Nick Pontikis wants to end the year, or start 2022.
-
Bettman: NHL continues to have 'real concerns' regarding Olympic participationIf hockey's best want to participate at the Beijing Games, commissioner Gary Bettman will give his blessing. With less than 60 days until the opening ceremony, however, big concerns remain.
-
North Bay celebrates all things film and televisionTo keep a thriving film industry in the area for years to come, the City of North Bay and the chamber of commerce are partnering to launch a new film and television guide.
-
Keep holiday gatherings small, Canada's top doctor urges while predicting COVID-19 surgeCanada's top doctor is urging people to keep their holiday parties small this year after the latest federal modelling shows COVID-19 cases are climbing across the country.
-
500 Calgary Catholic School District employees opt for rapid testing, 'hundreds' at CBEAbout 500 of the Calgary Catholic School District's 5,400 staff members have opted for rapid testing twice-a-week rather than immunization against COVID-19, officials said Friday.