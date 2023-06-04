Some hazy conditions Sunday in Ottawa

It's a mainly sunny day in Ottawa, but we can expect some hazy conditions at times in the afternoon.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital includes a high of 23 C on Sunday with a few clouds and a hazy sky in the afternoon.

There could still be some haze overnight with a low of 10 C.

Wildfires burning in Quebec are spreading smoke across eastern Canada. According to FireSmoke Canada, some light haze is expected to blow over Ottawa throughout the day.

Hazy conditions are expected Monday as well with a high of 25 C. Monday's forecast includes clouds and a chance of showers with the risk of a thunderstorm.

Tuesday's forecast is cloudy with a high of 19 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Wednesday's outlook is cloudy with a high of 18 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Overnight lows for the first part of the week are hovering around 10 degrees.