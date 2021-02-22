Wilfrid Laurier University is set to resume some in-person operations on Monday.

A release posted on the school's website indicates that some courses will return to in-person delivery where it’s considered a priority, although most courses will continue to be offered primarily remotely and online.

In addition, the athletic complex at the Waterloo campus will open Monday at 7 a.m.

The school says that bookable study spaces will be available for students starting on Wednesday.

As of Monday, there have been no new COVID-19 cases reported the past 14 days in connection to the Waterloo or Brantford campus.

Welcome back from Reading Week, Golden Hawks. Sending you all some #MondayMotivation. pic.twitter.com/MHE1sfX76p