'Some inconvenience': Sask. gov't speaks about construction delays on Highway 6

Construction is underway in Regina’s south end with the replacement of the Highway 6 bridge over Ring Road, causing delays for drivers that likely won’t end soon.

Construction on the replacement of the southern Regina route began on March 27.

Minister of highways Jeremy Cockrill commented on the project following question period on Monday.

“That’s one of our major projects. This year, we obviously have some significant work going ahead on Highway 6, south of the city down at Corinne and closer to Weyburn as well,” Cockrill told reporters on Monday.

As part of the 2023 provincial budget, portions of Highways 6 and 39 near Rowatt, Sask. and Corinne Sask. will be twinned, resulting in a longer twinned route from Regina to Weyburn.

“We understand there’s going to be some inconvenience for drivers around the city. But that’s part of construction and that’s part of improving infrastructure around the city and across the province.”

Cockrill went on to say that the province hopes the projects will be wrapped up before the year is out.

“We’re going to be hoping to finish this summer but obviously sometimes these projects, if anything happens with weather or with contractor delays, you know things can happen but certainly it’s something we do hope to complete this year.”

The province previously indicated the Highway 6 Ring Road project will likely last until the fall.

More information on road conditions and closures can be found on the Highway Hotline.