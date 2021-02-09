Snow-covered sidewalks caused concern for some parents in the Halifax area on Tuesday.

Some children were forced to walk on the road to get to and from school because the municipality is still cleaning up after the latest storm.

Sidewalks near schools are a priority, but the sheer volume of snow is slowing down the cleanup.

Crossing guard Barbara James' job is to make sure students get to and from school safely. Unplowed sidewalks and high snowbanks make that job more difficult.

"The kids that come up this way are walking in the street, and of course cars that are coming and dropping them off are parking beside the snowbanks which limits the amount of space the car turning heads," James said.

Halifax Regional Coun. Becky Kent is hearing similar concerns from parents.

"It’s a combination of having plows that are moving a lot of snow, (that) creates a much larger parcel of snow on the sidewalks," Kent said.

That means slower going for sidewalk clearing equipment.

Halifax Regional Municipality is responsible for clearing 1,000 kilometres of sidewalks following a storm. The city clears 100 kilometres, but the city hires contractors to do the rest.

"Most Priority 1 sidewalks have received service with detail work ongoing," said HRM spokesperson Klara Needler. "Last night, crews focused on Priority 1 sidewalks near schools and will continue until all areas have been addressed."

Karla Visser of Dartmouth lives across the street from her son's school. She thinks the city is clearing the best they can given the severity of the storm.

"The snowstorm was just yesterday," Visser said. "I'm currently OK with the state of it. Hopefully they'll come back again."

HRM strives to clear all sidewalks within 12 to 36 hours after the end of a snowfall. After 30 centimetres, those targets get pushed back.

City officials say they hope to have the sidewalks cleared in school zones by Wednesday morning.