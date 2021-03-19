New restrictions will be imposed on bars, restaurants and businesses in Kingston on Monday, as the Limestone City deals with an increase in COVID-19 cases and known variants of concern.

With most of the new cases linked to students at Queen's University, some business owners are frustrated with the new restrictions, saying they’re being unfairly targeted.

Fifty-six cases have been linked to two separate outbreaks at Queen's University in two weeks.

As of Friday, Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health says there are 73 active cases, and a total of 31 variant cases of concern detected in the region in all.

On Monday, Kingston will move from the Green-Prevent zone, the lowest level in Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework, to the Yellow-Protect zone.

Under the Yellow-Protect zone, bars must close at 12 a.m.

Tommy Hunter is the owner of Tommy’s on Princess St. He says it’s another hit to struggling businesses.

"We’re frustrated. We’re just trying to make a living here," Hunter tells CTV News Ottawa. "We’re being targeted and demonized by KFL&A and provincially as well."

Hunter says businesses have done what they can to protect those who enter from possible exposure to COVID-19.

“We have spent 10s of thousands of dollars on expanded outdoor spaces, on PPE," he explains. "And we do everything we can to ensure the safety of our employees and yet when it’s time to tighten up restrictions, we’re the ones being punished consistently."

Local health officials didn't wait for the province to impose new restrictions on Kingston, already implementing new restrictions. Those include banning gatherings of more than five people either inside or outside, or even when sitting in restaurants.

On Friday, medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said the move to the yellow zone is important to curb the spread.

"With the rise in cases and the provincial change to Yellow-Protect level in KFL&A, it is crucial that we continue to support each other, work together, and stay vigilant," said Dr. Moore. "We are relying on the residents, businesses, services, and workplaces in KFL&A to follow these new regulations to limit the spread of COVID-19 in their settings. It is in our hands to protect our communities, and to prevent further restrictions at levels beyond yellow."

Hunter says dine-in restaurants like his have not been linked to the spread of COVID-19 or the current outbreak.

"I’m not foolish enough to think that outbreaks couldn’t happen in a restaurant, especially with so many young people working in them. But we have not been responsible for any outbreaks, yet all the restrictions have been placed on restaurants and bars," he says.

Hunter feels there should be more collaboration with businesses moving forward from public health, because he feels that restaurants like his provide a safe place for people to visit.

"We’re sending people out of the bars, out of the restaurants out of a controlled space at 11 p.m.," he explains. "And they’re going to go to the after party, they’re going to have secret little parties and we’re going to see cases spike again and again until we’re shut down again."

KFL&A public health's gathering limits of five people inside restaurants will be in place until at least April 30.

Public health says they understand the measures are hard right now, and the stricter measures will be reviewed at the end of each week during the outbreak.