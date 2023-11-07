Some Lethbridge seniors struggling with rising inflation, cost of living

Lethbridge seniors have been feeling the pinch caused by inflation and the high cost of living.

Older adults, primarily those relying on the Canada Pension Plan and other benefits, have seen much of their earnings stripped away.

“We're talking about the people that are relying on CPP and or Alberta senior’s benefits and old age security. And when inflation rises faster than those things obviously they're not going up,” said Rob Miyashiro, executive director of the Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization (LSCO).

The maximum monthly benefit from the CPP is currently $1,306.57.

But most new beneficiaries can expect to receive much less, with an average of $772.71 for those who just started to collect.

As inflation eats into earnings, seniors are looking for ways to stretch their dollar. That's led many to the Meals on Wheels program run by the LSCO.

“We're well over a hundred meals a day now, probably 300 customers in total. Some people can only afford to get it a few times a week,” Miyashiro said.

“We're lucky the portions are large enough that people can have it for lunch and supper. A lot of them do that.”

The province says it’s working to make life more affordable for all Albertans, including seniors, and is increasing benefits

“We're investing almost $7 billion on senior benefits in our province this year alone,” said Minister for Seniors, Community and Social Services Jason Nixon.

“We continue to have among the highest senior benefits in the country, the lowest senior poverty rates of anywhere in the country. We just increased senior benefits by six per cent.”

But seniors’ advocates in Lethbridge believe more can still be done to support older adults through the cost of living crisis. In particular, they want to see the province address rising utility rates.

“One of the things the province does have control over is utility prices, that's within their power to do some kind of regulatory work to maybe keep the price of fuel down or price of electricity down. That's one of the things that contributes to a high cost of living,” Miyashiro said.