Some local businesses in favour of a vaccine passport

As Canada moves towards a full reopen some wonder if proof of vaccination is required to let customers through the front door and there are businesses in favour of a passport but only if it’s enforced by the government.

As vaccination cuts away at Covid cases, Ashley’s Hair Design & Retail Therapy owner, Ashley Martin hopes it will do the same to lockdowns.

“It’s been really hard we’ve done the best that we can we pivoted and did the curbside pickup selling shampoo and whatnot,” says Martin. “I really truly feel that I don’t think we could go through this again.”

But the potential of a Delta driven fourth wave has the province of Quebec planning to implement a vaccine passport but not until all eligible residents have a chance to receive two doses of the vaccine, which is estimated to be around Sept. 1.

Quebec’s minister of Health and Social Services, Christian Dubé said July 8, it would only be used to limit access to places like bars, gyms and other activities deemed “high” or “moderate” risk and only if outbreaks justify doing so in certain sectors in order to prevent non-essential businesses from closing.

A solution Martin, would agree with in Ontario.

“If it gives us the opportunity to stay open,” says Martin. “We’re a service industry that’s how we make our money so constantly opening and closing it’s been really really hard.”

Salon client Lisa Goulet says it could help for a return to normal life.

“At this point we need to think of Society as the better good and move on,” says Goulet. “It’s the only way we can really move forward and feel relatively safe at large events.”

Goulet adds that there are situations, like a medical exemption, where a passport would not be beneficial but says perhaps a different passport could be provided to prevent exclusion.

Guests wanting to enter the Nashville North concert venue at The Calgary Stampede require proof of one dose of Covid-19 vaccine or produce a negative PCR test. But Alberta government has no plan to implement a passport.

Manitoba issues vaccination cards to double-dosed residents two weeks after their final dose and on Tuesday, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore said it would not be necessary.

“The vision of this government has been to have the highest immunization rate possible through non mandatory means to protect the population and communities and businesses and that is going very very well,” says Moore. “I don't think it's necessary [vaccine passport] at this point, given that Ontarians are coming forward and getting immunized at such a great rate.”

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business applauds Quebec’s plan and says more provinces should think about doing the same.

“I think everybody is expecting at some point to see an uptick in Covid numbers and they’ll be a great push on the part of provincial governments to lockdown once again,” says Kelly. “Most small business owners are just not setup to check and ensure their employees are fully vaccinated let alone every customer that might come into the business and I’m not sure it’s particularly practical let alone enforceable on the part of the business.”

Kelly says if government thinks ahead, it could eliminate that burden and create a level playing field for all business.

“A business would far prefer to be able to serve 75 percent of its customers rather than zero if facing a full lockdown.”