Some 'Luck of the Irish' for Lucy the dog who fell through ice on her walk

Lucy was saved by water rescue after falling through the ice on Thursday, March 17, 2022 (Source: London Fire Department)

While on a walk at Sifton Bog with her owner Thursday, Lucy the dog wandered onto ice and fell through.

A water rescue went underway as emergency crews came on scene.

Luckily for Lucy, she's doing fine.

London Fire Department reminds the public that ice is not safe for people or pets.

Active incident: water rescue underway of a dog that has fallen through the ice at Sifton Bog. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/lRs184rOf6

— London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) March 17, 2022
