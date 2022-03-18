Some 'Luck of the Irish' for Lucy the dog who fell through ice on her walk

While on a walk at Sifton Bog with her owner Thursday, Lucy the dog wandered onto ice and fell through.

A water rescue went underway as emergency crews came on scene.

Luckily for Lucy, she's doing fine.

London Fire Department reminds the public that ice is not safe for people or pets.

Active incident: water rescue underway of a dog that has fallen through the ice at Sifton Bog. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/lRs184rOf6