Some Manitoba highways closed due to weather have reopened

Several highways across Manitoba are closed on Friday due to poor winter driving conditions caused by the November snowstorm.

The following highways are closed as of Friday morning:

  • Highway 1 from Falcon Lake to the Ontario border;
  • Highway 1 from Brandon to Sidney; and
  • Highway 2 from Starbuck to Highway 240.

These highways were previously closed, but have since reopened.

  • Highway 3, from Sperling to Highway 34;
  • Highway 5, from Highway 353 to Highway 68;
  • Highway 13, from Highway 1 to Carman;
  • Highway 14, from Highway 3 to Rosenfeld;
  • Highway 16, from Highway 50 to Highway 10;
  • Highway 23, from Highway 5 to Highway 336;
  • Highway 30, from U.S. Border to Rosenfeld;
  • Highway 32, from U.S. Border to Winkler;
  • Highway 34, from Highway 23 to Highway 3;
  • Highway 201, from Altona to Highway 242;
  • Highway 244, from Highway 245 to Manitou;
  • Highway 428, from Winkler to Roland;
  • Highway 432, from Highway 23 to Morden;
  • Highway 10, through Riding Mountain National Park;

 

CTV News will provide more information when it becomes available.

