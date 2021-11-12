Some Manitoba highways closed due to weather have reopened
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Several highways across Manitoba are closed on Friday due to poor winter driving conditions caused by the November snowstorm.
The following highways are closed as of Friday morning:
- Highway 1 from Falcon Lake to the Ontario border;
- Highway 1 from Brandon to Sidney; and
- Highway 2 from Starbuck to Highway 240.
These highways were previously closed, but have since reopened.
- Highway 3, from Sperling to Highway 34;
- Highway 5, from Highway 353 to Highway 68;
- Highway 13, from Highway 1 to Carman;
- Highway 14, from Highway 3 to Rosenfeld;
- Highway 16, from Highway 50 to Highway 10;
- Highway 23, from Highway 5 to Highway 336;
- Highway 30, from U.S. Border to Rosenfeld;
- Highway 32, from U.S. Border to Winkler;
- Highway 34, from Highway 23 to Highway 3;
- Highway 201, from Altona to Highway 242;
- Highway 244, from Highway 245 to Manitou;
- Highway 428, from Winkler to Roland;
- Highway 432, from Highway 23 to Morden;
- Highway 10, through Riding Mountain National Park;
CTV News will provide more information when it becomes available.
-
Ottawa firefighters collecting toy, cash donations to support Toy MountainAs organizers finalize plans for a Santa Claus parade in Ottawa this holiday season, you are invited to drop off new unwrapped toys at fire stations.
-
Youth reportedly assaulted in Dorchester, Ont.Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a young person in Dorchester was allegedly assaulted on their way to school Wednesday morning.
-
RCMP find body in Lennox Island, P.E.I., while conducting search with helicopterPrince Edward Island RCMP has discovered a body in Lennox Island early Friday afternoon.
-
'Sense of urgency': Shelters looking for more space to house those facing homelessnessThe House of Friendship's lease at a Guelph hotel is coming to an end, and the organization now says it has a temporary plan for shelter users.
-
Alberta Education dumps document that applauded Nazis for strong economyAlberta's education minister ordered the removal of a government publication Friday that suggested teaching the "positive and negative behaviours and attitudes" of Nazi Germany.
-
ZZ Top, Cheap Trick to play Victoria in April after COVID-19 cancellationTexas rockers ZZ Top are coming to Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, along with special guests Cheap Trick.
-
Bedford, N.S. man arrested for impaired driving, flight from police and dangerous drivingA 37-year-old man from Bedford, N.S., is facing several charges after police spotted a truck driving erratically early Friday morning.
-
Secondary teachers reach tentative deal with WECDSBThe Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has reached a new tentative labour agreement with its secondary teachers.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital adjusts visitor restrictionsWindsor Regional Hospital is adjusting its visitor policy at the Met Campus, Ouellette Campus and the Regional Cancer Centre.