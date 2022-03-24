Some Maritime tourism operators expect to see pre-pandemic numbers this season

Trout Point Lodge sits on 125 acres in the centre of southwestern Nova Scotia — well off the beaten path — but that’s the appeal.

“I think at the moment we’re probably over 80 per cent and we’re expecting it to just continue,” says owner Patrick Wallace.

The last two summers have been quiet at the lodge, but this year is a different story.

Most of the reservations at the 12 room getaway are coming from outside the Maritimes. And Wallace expects U.S. bookings will pick up once the Cat Ferry returns to its run between Maine and Nova Scotia.

“It’s very helpful. It really makes it easy for visitors from particularly the New England provinces (states) to come over and many of them use Yarmouth as an entry point into Nova Scotia,” said Wallace.

Hopes are high for a bustling season right across the province.

“I’m expecting even better than pre-COVID years,” says the owner of the Rum Runner Inn in historic Lunenburg.

Tim Lekhi has been noticing a trend among the customers who are booking rooms with him.

“They’re staying longer durations rather than the one-night stay. It’s four-night stays, week stays, and then they’re branching off and exploring the surroundings,” said Lekhi.

Things are looking up in other Maritime provinces too. The tourism industry Association of New Brunswick (TIANB) just got an infusion of cash to promote the province in non-traditional markets — bumping its budget from $11.6 million to $17.4 million.

“Most of it will go toward destinations marketing but with the additional funds it will allow them to promote New Brunswick to places that they’ve never had the funds to do before,” says the President and CEO of TIANB, Carol Alderdice.

And all of it with the hope of catching the eye and the dollars of post-lockdown vacationers, says Alderdice.