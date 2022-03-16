Some maritimers head overseas to help those in Ukraine

Hours before he flies to Romania, Oleksii Shatov stuffs every inch of his suitcase with medical supplies, all for Ukraine.

He says at the end of the day, bringing his family back with him will be the best part.

"When I see them, probably we will cry," Shatov said.

After hiding from bombs in bunkers in the northeastern city of Sumy, his granddaughter, daughter, parents and wife’s parents are coming to Nova Scotia, but they don't all have a passport.

"And that’s a big problem for us right now and that’s why I go to them and arrange how I can help them," Shatov said.

Samuel Sutherland also wants to help. The former military member from New Brunswick is raising money for medical supplies for Ukrainians and protective equipment so he can go into combat.

"What would people say if that was happening here in Canada and people are like ‘oh no it’s your problem,' what happen if Putin don’t stop at Ukraine?" Sutherland said.

When Russia attacked a military base near Poland, his friend Hunter Francis was injured.

Francis tells CTV News he suffered superficial injuries to his hands and face , but he’s on his way home.

As for Sutherland, he isn't deterred.

“It’s just like any other mission in my mind you got to be prepared for the unexpected. Be prepared for the worst and hope for the best,” Sutherland said.

Lex Brukovskiy is on a mission of his own. The Nova Scotia fisherman is in Lviv shuttling supplies and people.

“Starting tomorrow we’ll be making trips to occupied regions to try to deliver whatever they need there,” said Brukovskiy. “We’ll deliver it and then try to bring back as many people as we can fit into the vehicle.”

Shatov says his family has lost everything, but he’ll do his best to help them rebuild.

“We have a lot of space here. It’s not a problem for us. We can support them,” he said.