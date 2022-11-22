Some Maritimers ride rough road to financial recovery following Fiona

Nearly two months after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes, there are people still scrabbling to recover financially.

“[People are] choosing between groceries and gas, and they're choosing between heat and food,” said Lynne McCarron with the United Way. “They're not super excited about Christmas coming.”

The Canadian Red Cross says it is working with governments in all affected provinces to determine how to best spend the approximately $3.6 million left in remaining donations from its Fiona relief fund.

McCarron says the same people who once donated to charitable organizations, are now seeking their help.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality Councillor Cyril MacDonald says the need is greater than what is left in the Red Cross coffers.

“The residents need it,” MacDonald said.

“There's so many stories that I hear from folks, ‘I didn't have much before the pandemic, I lost what little I had and now, you know, I’m starting over with no resources,’” MacDonald said of what he’s hearing from residents.

The federal government pledged to match all the money raised through the Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal until the end of October.

The Red Cross says the matching cash from Ottawa hasn't yet arrived.

The organization said Monday almost all of the money raised has gone to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.