Some Maritimers see significant change to fuel up as gas prices rise

Prices at the pumps went up across the Maritimes on Friday, some residents say it's caused a significant change compared to their usual cost to fill up.

Amy O'Brien says her total was $60, an increase compared to her usual payment.

"It was from almost empty but usually it would be low 50s, high 40," says O'Brien.

In Halifax, motorists are paying a record high of $1.526. As for New Brunswick, drivers are paying around $1.544.

Looking back at last year, prices at the pumps in Nova Scotia was $1.099, and New Brunswickers paid $1.139.

Comparing to just before the pandemic hit in 2020, residents in N.S. paid 1.049, while 1.079 was being paid across the border.

"If in Nova Scotia you don’t like the dollar 52.6 you’re paying and Halifax, wait until next week when it’s $1.55 a liter. Give it a few more weeks and we could be looking at $1.60 a liter," says Dan Mcteague, member of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

The cost of crude oil is the biggest factor forcing gas prices to skyward as it reaches an eight year high of $92 a barrel.

According to Dan Mcteague, the struggling dollar and greening of the Canadian economy are also playing a role in the increasing prices.

"Canada has gone down this road of blocking pipelines, discouraging investments in oil and gas and now these proverbial chickens are coming home to roost and it’s not a very pleasant thing for consumers," says Mcteague.