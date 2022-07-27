Some May 21 storm cleanup to continue into 2023

Some cleanup from the May 21 derecho storm that battered Ottawa will not begin until next spring, the city says.

In a memo Wednesday, Public Works General Manger Alain Gonthier said this includes work to remove more than 2,000 intact tree stumps.

“Public Works has identified over 2,000 intact stumps remaining after storm related tree removals, and those stumps will be addressed in 2023, from spring to fall,” he said. “It is standard practice for Public Works to add stump removal to the following year’s stumping program after the removal of a tree on city property.”

The storm on May 21 caused severe damage to Ottawa’s electrical grid and damaged countless trees across the city. Gonthier says the public works department is also planning the removal of more than 450 large uprooted tree stumps, which is expected to begin this fall.

Trees that have been removed near private property will not automatically be replanted, Gonthier said. Homeowners can request a new tree via the city’s Trees in Trust program.

“The Trees in Trust program for fall 2022 is now full, however any requests received will be added to next years’ planting program. Staff are looking into other options to expand tree plantings in 2023, including partnership opportunities and supports for planting on private property,” Gonthier said.

28,000 BAGS OF WOOD CHIPS HANDED OUT

The city has handed out the equivalent of more than 28,000 standard garden mulch bags worth of wood chips from downed trees.

Many of the damaged trees were turned into wood chips, which can be picked up free of charge at the following locations:

Navan Memorial Centre, 1295 Colonial Rd.

Nepean Sportsplex, 1701 Woodroffe Ave. (Minto sports field parking lot, between Minto field and Hamilton baseball diamond)

Yard: 29 Hurdman Rd.

Yard: 2145 Roger Stevens Dr.

Yard: 4244 Rideau Valley Dr.

Yard: 2481 Scrivens Dr.

Yard: 1655 Maple Grove Rd.

There is no per-person limit and chips will be available while quantities last. Residents should bring a shovel and containers for loading the chips, and wear work gloves and appropriate footwear.

Firewood and wood blocks will also be available soon, Gonthier said, and auctions on full logs continue until Aug. 5.

NOISE BARRIERS AND FENCES DAMAGED

Gonthier also said reports about damage to fences and noise barriers continue to come in following the storm.

These include noise barriers near highways. The city says some of the fences and barriers are on public property and some are on private property.

Work is underway to confirm property ownership and establish a database of damaged fences.

“Cross-departmental discussions are ongoing to determine a way forward for replacing City-owned barriers and fences, including funding and timelines,” Gonthier wrote.

Residents who would like to report a damaged noise barrier should contact 3-1-1.