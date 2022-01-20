Some N.B. business owners express concern they won’t qualify for a new fund to help those who are self-employed

For the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of New Brunswick is offering financial supports specifically aimed at helping self-employed business owners.

A one-time $2,000 grant is being offered to those who are unable to work in Level 3 lockdowns.

To be eligible for the Self-Employed Lockdown Fund, businesses must meet the following criteria:

be a permanent New Brunswick-based business or organization physically operating in the province

had been actively operating or conducting business before being ordered to close

possess an active and valid CRA Business Number

be in good standing with the provincial government and with the Corporate Registry of New Brunswick

provide evidence of annual gross business income of more than $30,000

While support of any kind is welcome, some business owners are concerned about the eligibility requirements.

Kimberley Herron-Horncastle, a tattoo artist in St. Stephen, says she will not meet the criteria needed to benefit from the fund.

“It actually felt like I was drowning for a minute, because you’re kind of out of options,” said Herron-Horncastle.

A new mom, Herron-Horncastle says she only works weekends when childcare is available for her young son. She says she won’t hit the $30,000 gross income necessary to qualify for the fund.

“Where I don’t work very often, I specifically budget my income to my payments. So it could be a missed car payment, it could be me talking to my landlord asking for help with rent, it’s that much of a fine line,” said Herron-Horncastle

The grant requirements also caught the eye of members of the Cap-Pelé-Beaubassin-East Chamber of Commerce, who wrote an open letter sharing their disappointment.

“It’s the issue that keeps popping up,” said Gilles Cormier, a member of the Cap-Pelé-Beaubassin-East Chamber of Commerce.

“Sometimes when these government programs come along it seems to be a quick fix and they don’t really pay attention to make sure that the people who really, really need the help, that they’re eligible to get it.”

CTV News reached out to the province for comment, but was told no one was available for an interview.

In an email, a spokesperson for Opportunities NB says the grant was introduced to provide support complementary to other resources. Those include the federal government’s Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, which temporarily provides roughly $270 a week to individuals who cannot work due to lockdown restrictions.

Those interested in applying for the Self-Employed Lockdown Fund can do so online beginning Feb. 1.

Eligible businesses should expect payment within 10 business days following receipt of a complete application.