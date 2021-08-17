Some N.B. businesses worried Green phase won’t last as active cases continue to increase

COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick continue to rise as the province marks its third week since all pandemic-related restrictions were dropped.

On Tuesday, New Brunswick announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 – 12 of which are in the province’s Moncton region (Zone 1).

Public Health continues to say that a vast majority of the new cases are among individuals who are not fully vaccinated for the novel coronavirus, many of which are 40 years of age and under. The department adds that less than 60 per cent of individuals in that age group are fully vaccinated for the virus.

New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon says it’s in the public’s best interest to bring back some restrictions to prevent further spread.

“We are heading back to school shortly, in a matter of weeks and creating a potentially dangerous situation for our children,” said Coon. “We can see where we’re headed and we need to take action now.”

Some businesses in New Brunswick are worried the Green recovery phase won’t last with infections on the rise.

“I think all business owners are really hoping this is not a false start to the return to Green, that it’s going to stick,” said John Wishart, the CEO and president of the Greater Moncton Chamber of Commerce. “They’ve been through 17 tortuous months and they really do need to see some sunlight.”

As some businesses try to juggle getting back on their feet while avoiding future outbreaks, some places have been forced to temporarily close, including a daycare in Moncton after four cases have been confirmed. The daycare will remain closed until Aug. 24.

Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease specialist, says the concern is that part of the province’s population remains unvaccinated and vulnerable. She says even though restrictions are lifted in that province, there are still ways the public can protect themselves and others from the virus and variants.

“The group under 12 people who can’t get vaccinated yet, and by taking away all precautions too early, we leave them vulnerable and they don’t have a choice yet,” explained Barrett.

Barrett adds wearing a mask and enforcing testing could prevent the virus from spreading further.

As of Tuesday, New Brunswick has 110 active cases of COVID-19.