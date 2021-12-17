Some N.S. businesses unable to operate, temporary close due to lack to staff, COVID-19 restrictions

What was once looking like a promising holiday season for Nova Scotia's hospitality industry is turning into another COVID-19 Christmas.

“When these restrictions were announced on Monday there was an immediate reaction from our customers. Many of our private parties were cancelled right away, within hours of the announcement,” says Brian Doherty, who owns a pub in Halifax.

Doherty is now on the hook for food and drink that was pre-ordered for special events, most of which can't be returned.

The cancellations have also forced him to reduce the hours for his employees.

“Of course, once the announcement was made we were calling staff telling them not to bother to come in because the event that we had them booked for have been cancelled,” he says.

A growing number of customer cancellations is a difficult blow for workers who depend on the Christmas rush.

“Telling your staff that you’ve struggled so hard to try to keep employed that, sorry I have to lay you off just before Christmas is really a bitter pill to swallow and something no one wants to do,” says Luc Erjavec, Atlantic vice president of Restaurant Canada.

COVID-19 is taking a toll on hospitality workers in another way. The recent outbreak is forcing hundreds of people into isolation. Some of them are bar and restaurant staff, leaving some businesses unable to operate.

“We have heard of a couple different businesses that have had to close temporarily because they’ve got staff that are waiting for testing because they were close contacts of somebody,” says Paul MacKinnon, with the Downtown Halifax Business Commission.

Business owners have been dealing with restrictions since the pandemic began and continue to push government for as much notice as possible when they’re coming. But they say that is still not happening.

MacKinnon is confident that that type of collaboration could save businesses thousands of dollars.

“They could cancel some food orders, they’re ordering for parties that are taking place next week,” MacKinnon says.

There is some relief on the way. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced one-time grants of up to $7,500 for small businesses impacted by provincewide restrictions.

The provincial program will be funded through the Nova Scotia COVID-19 Response Council, and is expected to cost approximately $10 million.

Applications will open in early January.