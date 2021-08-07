Some N.S. party leaders rally for Owls Head as election enters final stretch

Advance polls opened across Nova Scotia today ahead of the province's 41st general election.

With voting day just 10 days away, party leaders fanned out across Nova Scotia, hoping to drum up more support before August 17.

Opponents to the sale of land on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore to private interests made their voices heard Saturday in Halifax.

The proposed golf course development on the 285 hectares at Owls Head has become a hot button issue for some who claim the governing Liberals secretly changed the land's protected area status to facilitate the sale to an American developer.

"It’s about honesty, integrity, and transparency in government," said rally organizer Chris Trider.

"If you have a government that is going to go behind your back and craft private interest deals in the old patriot style, you can’t trust them on anything. You can’t trust them on healthcare, you can’t trust them on the environment, you can’t trust them on anything."

Nova Scotia's NDP and Green Party leaders attended the rally and both vowed to nix the sale should they form the next government.

"We personally believe eco-tourism strategy is called for in the province. We believe that eco-tourism is a fabulous economic driver for the eastern shore," said Jessica Alexander, leader of the N.S. Green Party.

"We are committed to the preservation of all of the lands designated in the 2013 parks and protected areas plan and that includes Owls Head," said Gary Burrill, leader of the NDP.

Not present at the rally were the Liberals and PC's, and neither party made any new campaign announcements Saturday.

Iain Rankin spent the day visiting a farmer's market in Antigonish and canvassing in Central Nova and Hants County.

PC leader Tim Houston meanwhile toured Cape Breton with local candidates.

With advance polls open and Nova Scotians just 10 days away from deciding the next premier, party leaders will be covering the province to shore up support with the goal of forming the province's next government.

Elections Nova Scotia says the advance polls will be open until August 14, with the exception of Sundays.