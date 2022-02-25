Some New Brunswickers worried for most vulnerable once COVID-19 restrictions are gone

Over the next few weeks, New Brunswick will be lifting all COVID-19 measures.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, there will no longer be a need to show proof of vaccination at places such as restaurants, theatres and gyms.

"What it means for our organization is that the ball is now in our court as to what measures we're going to deploy and what we're going to keep, what we're going to change,” said Tim Yerxa, the executive director at the Fredericton Playhouse – a theatre in Fredericton.

"We have to go through a process of figuring all that out."

However, retail businesses in the province will have to wait a little longer to eliminate the need to ask customers for proof of vaccination.

The Retail Council of Canada said those establishments must wait until March 14 to drop that requirement, along with the rest. The council said it's unfair that retail establishments aren't being treated the same as other businesses.

"So, you could conceivably have hundreds of people standing shoulder-to-shoulder at a bar socializing, drinking, but yet two doors down, you won't be able to send more than two people into a small independent retail shop,” said Jim Cormier, the Atlantic director of Retail Council of Canada.

All remaining measures such as limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, and isolation requirements will be lifted with the end of the mandatory order at 12:01 a.m. on March 14.

"We went to the N95 and now we're just going to open up. The whole idea here is to protect our vulnerable seniors that are among us,” said Cecile Cassista, the executive director of the Coalition for Seniors.

"We continue to lock up the ones that are in care facilities and go on our merry way and I don't think that's acceptable."

Those thoughts were being echoed by folks on the streets of Fredericton on Friday.

"I don't think it's the time right now. I think mask mandates are still important and they're still serving a purpose,” said Adrienne Glatt, who thinks the elimination of all restrictions is too early.

"I think, depending on the situation, if you're out on the street like this, it's one thing. If you're in a crowded bar, it's another,” Ben Conoley said about the dropping of COVID-19 restrictions.

“I think you need to be a responsible individual and treat situations as they need to be treated."

The New Brunswick Medical Society supports the government's move, but says that elderly and immunocompromised individuals may want to continue wearing a mask.

"Easing restrictions seems quite reasonable given the way the wave is currently going. We've seen some decreased numbers,” said Dr. Mark MacMillan, with the New Brunswick Medical Society.

“Decreased hospital admissions, which is very, very optimistic and very positive for the population of New Brunswick."

There was one COVID-19 related death reported in the province Friday. Hospitalizations related to the virus have decreased to 72, with three people in intensive care.