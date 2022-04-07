Some NHL alumni face-off against cancer on local ice

The puck drops at the Vollmer Complex Friday evening for the Cure All-Star Game featuring such former NHL’ers as Paul Coffey and Larry Murphy.

The event is to benefit the Cancer Research Collaboration Fund and is set up in partnership with the Windsor Essex Community Foundation to support collaborative cancer research initiatives in the local community.

“We have been waiting three long years for this event and I couldn’t be happier with how things are shaping up,” said event organizer, Jeff Casey.

“The all-star game is a way to acknowledge our top fundraisers by putting them along-side over 10 NHL alumni that will also be playing in the game.”

Team Graves features Adam Graves, Al Iafrate, Mike Krushelnyski, Marty Turco, Gary Leeman, Dave McLlwain and Nik Antropov. Team Coffey features Paul Coffey, Tim Taylor, Derian Hatcher, Michael Leighton, Aaron Ward, Rick Vaive and Dan Daoust. Combined, this group has played over 10,000 NHL games and has won the Stanley cup 15 times.

A VIP event kicks off the two-day fundraiser Thursday evening with a Play For A Cure Draft hosted by Hockey Broadcaster, Ron MacLean, at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts.

The festivities will culminate with an All-Star Game that will be open to the public on Friday evening at the Vollmer Sports Complex in LaSalle.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a start time of 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.playforacure.ca/event/all-star-game