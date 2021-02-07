Sudbury's hospital says it will be cancelling non-urgent medical procedures following a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a social media post Sunday evening, Health Sciences North (HSN), announced that 55 elective surgeries from the upcoming week, Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, will be postponed.

"Since October, HSN has been ramping up surgical activity to 105% of historical volumes to reduce the surgical waitlist that grew during the first wave of the pandemic," the Facebook post reads. "This will bring HSN’s surgical activity to approximately 80% of historical volumes."

Public Health Sudbury & Districts announced a COVID-19 outbreak at HSN on Saturday, impacting hallways J and K of the sixth floor of the south tower. The hospital later revealed that one patient and one staff member on that floor tested positive.

At that time, the hospital said it was operating as normal despite the outbreak.

All patients that are affected by the postponements will be contacted directly by the hospital.