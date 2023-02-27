Some North Bay hotels not happy with police initiative

The North Bay Police Service says human trafficking in the city is a major concern and while it is continuing an approach to dealing with it that began last yearat local hotels, some establishments are not too happy about the idea.

"We have quite likely dozens of occurrences existing every day in our community," said Sgt. Brad Reaume.

"Anybody could go online, on the websites that are available and involved in human trafficking, there are dozens of advertisements in North Bay every day."

As a part of the police service's #TimetoTalk initiative, officers are distributing pamphlets and stickers about human trafficking in places where it may be happening to help people recognize the signs of exploitation.

"The idea is that we can stimulate conversation from maybe a neighbour that's observing a room next door to them seeing signs of human trafficking," Reaume said.

"These calls could come in from people that are basically acting as eyes and allowing us to interfere with that type of behaviour."

While police officials said they believe this initiative can and will work, there are some hotels that are not pleased.

"We are getting a little bit of pushback, some are really willing to participate and see the benefit of it," said Det. Const. Matti Primeau of the Anishinabek Police Service, which has partnered with municipal and provincial police on the initiative.

"Other hotels may be afraid that business may go somewhere else, which is terrible to have in your business. So, we are getting some pushback, but trying to get it out sooner rather than later, with some little hurdles we have to overcome."

The awareness campaign is not about any individual hotel and is more to help bystanders recognize signs that someone may need help.

Help for survivors is available.