Some northern Alta. school bus routes without regular drivers

An industry-wide shortage of school bus drivers is being felt in northern Alberta.

“School buses are an essential service and are the safest, most environmentally friendly was to transport children to school,” SOUTHLAND Transportation said in a news release.

But without enough people to drive them, the company said it has several routes without a regular assigned driver.

SOUTHLAND has put out an urgent call for people to consider becoming a driver.

“SOUTHLAND is dedicated to ensuring that all kids arrive to school and receive their full education,” the release continued.

The company offers extensive classroom and on-road training and covers the costs of licensing, required medical exams for successful trainees.