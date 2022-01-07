Some northern libraries open, others curbside only during lockdown

Libraries around the region are responding differently to the latest lockdown. Some are staying open, in reduced capacities, while others are only offering curbside pickup.

Sudbury, Timmins and Temiskaming Shores' public libraries are staying open, either with capacity restrictions or with the ask that visitors don't stay long.

The CEO of the Timmins Public Library, Carol-Ann Demers, said its services are critical for many in the community.

"It was very important for us to keep in-person services, especially for those who don't have access to technology," Demers said.

"They can come in and use the internet and also access their (vaccine) QR codes and all of that. As long as we can do it in the safest way possible, that's our priority."

The Timmins library has changed its hours to include some curbside pickup hours, as well as reducing its in-person capacity by 50 per cent.

The library is also keeping community activities outdoors and offering take-home kits to families on certain days during the month.

North Bay and Sault Ste Marie's public libraries have opted to offer curbside pickup to their communities.

The Sault Ste Marie Public Library's CEO, Matthew MacDonald, said while many libraries have been struggling to find the best approach, he said this was the safest option for his library's staff and visitors.

"We've always been fairly cautious with the services that we've been providing, making sure that we are keeping the staff and the public as safe as possible, while providing what services that we can," MacDonald said.

"There's no real rule for all of us, so each of us are doing what we feel is best for our community."