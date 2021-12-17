Some northern post-secondary winter classes to return virtually
Post-secondary institutions across northeastern Ontario are making changes to course delivery during the winter term.
This is being done in response to rising COVID-19 case counts and the emerging presence of the Omicron variant.
Officials at Sault College said in-person instruction will be limited to courses requiring hands-on learning, such as labs and apprenticeships, and theory classes will move online.
Cambrian College in Sudbury is also limiting in-person learning to hands-on labs and apprenticeships until further notice.
Laurentian University is giving students an extra week before the beginning of the second term, which now starts Jan. 17.
Algoma and Nipissing universities are both suspending in-person classes until late January.
Officials at Canadore College said no changes are being made at this time.
Northern College and College Boreal have not announced any changes to their respective winter terms.
