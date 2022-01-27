Some Nova Scotians feeling frustrated after province extends COVID-19 restrictions for 2 weeks

Ardon Mofford owns Governor's Pub & Eatery in downtown Sydney, N.S. and describes business as bleak.

“"We're on life support right now," he said.

Mofford says the COVID-19 Omicron wave has pushed customers away, and it is affecting his bottom-line.

“I mean, every month that passes and the restrictions are still in place, it's going to affect our peak season,” said Mofford.

Nova Scotia has extended its current COVID-19 restrictions until Feb. 14, citing high hospitalizations as one of the main reasons.

It's a decision not everyone is on board with.

“The logic is you send children back to school, why can't we do the same for sports venues,” said hockey parent, Scott Purdie.

Arenas across the province remain relatively empty.

Games and competitions are on hold under current public health guidelines, and will remain that way until restrictions are eased.

“You are looking at a very tight deadline just to get the playoffs in, especially if there's any inclement weather. At this point now, the regular season is wiped out,” said Purdie.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says sports teams could be allowed to resume full practices with their entire teams Feb. 7, with games going ahead a week later.

A goal set by the province, but not a firm plan.

“It's been a tough three years and having started just three years ago and not having played a full season in Halifax yet,” said Halifax Thunderbirds President and CEO, John Catalano.

The Halifax Thunderbirds' appeal to the province to play their two games this month was denied.

According to Catalano, scheduling has become a logistical nightmare.

“We are pretty close to being at a point where we're going to have to make some decisions,” he said.

Back in Sydney, Wesley Colford says it will be months before people are back inside the Highland Arts Theatre.

“This is really the continuation of the anxiety we felt in December when we realized how bad this new wave was,” said Colford.

A full list of current public health restrictions can be found on the government's website.