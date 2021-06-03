Some Nova Scotians now able to move up second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Some Nova Scotians are now able to book an appointment to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine earlier than originally scheduled.

In a news release Wednesday morning, the province announced that effective immediately, anyone who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine between March 11 and 21 can reschedule their appointment to receive their second dose.

The province says about 8,600 Nova Scotians received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine between March 11 and 21. Originally this group was scheduled to receive their second dose between June 24 and July 3.

Public health says recipients will receive an email to the account provided at the time of booking. Anyone who did not provide an email must call the toll-free line at 1-833-797-7772 to reschedule or to request an email address be added.

When rescheduling the second dose, people will select a new date and time at any clinic across the province that has an available appointment.

The province says notices will continue to be sent over the following weeks as vaccine supply is received.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia announced that anyone who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine can now receive a second dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, or Moderna.

Nova Scotians who received a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna can choose a second dose of either Pfizer of Moderna vaccines.

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday, 594,708 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 56.1 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose.

Nova Scotia has received a total of 651,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.