Some of B.C.'s dams are dangerous, auditor general's report suggests
British Columbia's auditor general says the provincial government has not effectively overseen the safety of the 1,900 dams it regulates.
In a news release, Michael Pickup says the Ministry of Forests, Land, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has not adequately verified or enforced dam owners' compliance with key safety requirements.
The report says that while the owners of the dams are responsible for their safety, the ministry has a mandate to see that they comply with provincial regulations.
It also says the ministry had gaps in its records, which resulted in it being unaware of some dams that it should have been regulating.
It says the audit didn't include dams that are being built, like Site C, a megaproject crossing the Peace River just west of Fort St. John.
The auditor general made nine recommendations, including improving processes to verify compliance, all of which have been accepted by the ministry.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2021.
-
City Hall honours Ottawa’s golden soccer starSeptember 14 has been officially declared 'Vanessa Gilles Day' in Ottawa – recognizing the Ottawa athlete’s Olympic win.
-
London, Ont. family raising funds for brain tumour research wants to be 'Dunn with Cancer'A London family is honouring their daughter this weekend after she died last year from one of the most aggressive forms of cancer -- and along the way they want to raise awareness and money for research.
-
Kingston, Ont. health unit looking for passengers on Megabus from Toronto following positive COVID-19 caseKFL&A Public Health says it confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in a passenger on the bus from Toronto to Kingston, but the health unit has been unable to contact some of the passengers who may have been exposed.
-
Bikes-N-Pipes fundraiser assists hospice careEarlier this year, Robert Hyslop lost his mother Barbara to cancer. Hyslop says it hit him hard and it was a life learning experience. Now, missing his mom and motivated by gratitude, Hyslop is on his bike every day and playing the bagpipes. He is doing both to raise money for the Hospice Society of Greater Halifax.
-
Neigbours desperate for information on fatal shooting in north LondonResidents in London's Fox Hollow neighbourhood say they're desperate for more information days after a woman was fatally shot in front of her own home.
-
69 per cent of respondents reported mental distress during COVID-19 pregnancies: surveyData from a 2020 survey suggests nearly 70 per cent of people who were pregnant during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic reported moderate to high levels of mental distress, with one in five experiencing symptoms of depression.
-
Tributes pour in for Canadian comic Norm MacdonaldTributes and funny anecdotes have poured in upon news of the death of Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald on Tuesday.
-
P.E.I. reports three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday; launches home testing pilot project for rural kidsHealth officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the active number of cases in the province rises to 22.
-
Dozens of lawyers call for suspension of extradition with France over Diab caseMore than 100 legal professionals are asking Canada to suspend its extradition treaty with France over concerns 'an innocent man' could face trial there in a terrorism case.