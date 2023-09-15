'Some of them were pretty scared': Sask. union accuses hotel chain of intimidating locked-out workers

The union representing locked out hotel workers in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw said Heritage Inn Hotels has blocked its representatives from speaking to members who crossed the picket line.

Hotel staff including housekeepers, front desk staff, banquet servers and cooks were locked out on Sept. 7, and the union representing the workers claims their employer has intimidated some of the members into signing individual employment contracts.

UFCW Local 1400 President Lucia Flack Figueiredo told CTV News she was ordered off the property after the lockout.

“When I went to the hotel … to reassure employees; to explain to them what a lockout meant, the employer told me they were going to call the cops. They banned my representatives from the locations and we were told to exit the hotels,” she said.

Figueiredo said she found out afterwards that employees had been given individual letters to sign saying they would continue to work even though there was a lockout.

“What I understand is that some of them were pretty scared and didn’t understand what it meant. They were told that if they came out on the line, they would lose their jobs.”

Those who took the deal are working without any of the benefits they had in the previous collective agreement, she says.

UFCW 1400 has asked the provincial labour board to intervene and compel Heritage Inn to let the union reps speak with the members who crossed the picket line.

Heritage Inn claims it extended the formal employment offers to it’s employees “to ensure continuity and consistency in their livelihoods.”

Management says its focus throughout the bargaining process has been to “introduce flexibility and efficiency into the collective bargaining agreement.”

According to Figueiredo, “flexibility and efficiency” has so far meant slashing pre-existing benefits, like vision and dental care, and bereavement leave.

By making their offers directly to members, Heritage Inn is trying to dismantle the union, she says.

The hotel told CTV News it’s still waiting to hear about the offer it sent out on July 20, but Figueiredo says the document they received was never presented as an offer to be voted on.

If the hotel feels like it’s a reasonable offer and the union is withholding it from members, they can have the labour board compel a member vote, “but they haven’t done that.”

Figueiredo thinks it’s because they know it’s not an offer worth voting on.

“We didn’t ask for a lockout. We didn’t. We didn’t even initiate a labour dispute,” she said.

“We would happily be working and try to negotiate with the employer.”

UFCW 1400 representatives present their case to the labour board on Monday afternoon.